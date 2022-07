Hey Panda Peeps!

There’s a TROOLLL in the dungeon! Err… In your phone, I mean!

Pamu’s very own Phone Fling is here, and she’s ready to make your life a living paradise. Do you have what it takes to handle the meme queen? Unlock this Phone Fling for 10 Diamonds once you reach Lover level with Pamu, and give yourself a pat on the back! Not everyone has what it takes to romance someone so… Perfect.

