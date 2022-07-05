Patch v0.5.06 - Save/Load Stability and General Building Effect fixes

Just housekeeping and shoring up some basic systems in this patch, stay tuned for a content patch in the next couple of weeks!
Patch Notes:
Gameplay Fixes:
- Markets now send and receive Food resources correctly.
- Market upgrade cost changed to be more in line with other network buildings, specifically requiring a resource other than the one they transport.
- Pasture now accepts the listed Resources correctly.
- Constellation map should be better at identifying dead ends and supplying new, disconnected map points so the player doesn't get stuck.
Save/Load Stability Pass
- Added systems to recover from, and discard corrupt save files.
- Distributed Save/Load functions across multiple frames.
- Added a system to validate saves and wait for them to complete successfully.
Resource-For-Resource Building Effect Pass
- Buildings with multiple, specific input types (Mills, Pastures) now better account for mixed input types and should increase and decrease output correctly, in addition to locking and unlocking the correct specific resources.
- Buildings with effects that increase their outputs for resources should be more consistent overall in refunding input resources and proportionally decreasing their output.
