Change Log: 1016

Out of Sight Playtest update for 5 July 2022

  • Added scene trigger in sound
  • Added revive sound effect placeholder (will make this more dynamic to the music track)
  • Added device throwing sounds
  • Added device pickup sounds
  • Added proximity sounds for wall monitor
  • Added camera movements sounds
  • Added component for audio proximity
  • Fixed Boss antenna animation layering issue.
  • Minor tweak to cable spline in room 3_1.

