- Added scene trigger in sound
- Added revive sound effect placeholder (will make this more dynamic to the music track)
- Added device throwing sounds
- Added device pickup sounds
- Added proximity sounds for wall monitor
- Added camera movements sounds
- Added component for audio proximity
- Fixed Boss antenna animation layering issue.
- Minor tweak to cable spline in room 3_1.
Out of Sight Playtest update for 5 July 2022
Change Log: 1016
Patchnotes via Steam Community
