- Global lighting in Hollow Point has been increased to dramatically improve visibility
- Lighting inside of the bar has been dramatically increased & improved
- Bug fixed - In house jump scare would trigger too soon, I have rectified this with another check before triggering
- Glitch removed - Removed ability to enter the locked room when it's open for the AI to walk through.
The Ghost Ship update for 5 July 2022
Lighting Overhaul & a few small bug fixes
