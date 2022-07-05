 Skip to content

The Ghost Ship update for 5 July 2022

Lighting Overhaul & a few small bug fixes

Build 9066524

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Global lighting in Hollow Point has been increased to dramatically improve visibility
  • Lighting inside of the bar has been dramatically increased & improved
  • Bug fixed - In house jump scare would trigger too soon, I have rectified this with another check before triggering
  • Glitch removed - Removed ability to enter the locked room when it's open for the AI to walk through.
