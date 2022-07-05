UPDATE: Launch day bug fixes

Today's update includes the following changes:
- [NETronics Connect!] Fixed a crash when opening the application.
- [ChipWizard™ Professional] Fixed a crash when deleting silicon from complex transistor arrangements.
- [ChipWizard™ Professional] Fixed a bug where undo/redo was possible while the solution was running.
- [Sawayama Solitaire] Fixed a bug where cards could not be placed back on the waste pile.
- [Sawayama Solitaire] Adjusted the aces so that it's slightly easier to tell them apart when covered.
Changed files in this update