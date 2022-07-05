 Skip to content

Last Call BBS update for 5 July 2022

UPDATE: Launch day bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9066503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update includes the following changes:

  • [NETronics Connect!] Fixed a crash when opening the application.
  • [ChipWizard™ Professional] Fixed a crash when deleting silicon from complex transistor arrangements.
  • [ChipWizard™ Professional] Fixed a bug where undo/redo was possible while the solution was running.
  • [Sawayama Solitaire] Fixed a bug where cards could not be placed back on the waste pile.
  • [Sawayama Solitaire] Adjusted the aces so that it's slightly easier to tell them apart when covered.

