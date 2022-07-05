 Skip to content

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 5 July 2022

Small Update 0.60i: Game Mechanic Adjustments & New Features

Share · View all patches · Build 9066334 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Less haptic feedback when hitting a block/guard than making full contact with a punch
  • Oculus controller haptic adjustment
  • Counter windows: If you have just blocked an incoming strike you have half a second to effectively counter with your own blow for a multiplier on your damage
  • Damage penalties: When you take a hit, there is a short duration of time (dictated by the strength and precision of the hit taken) where your punches will be affected by a damage penalty (also based on the strength and precision of the hit you took).
  • There is now always a slight chance that you can be knocked down by a strong and precise hit (regardless of your health or dizzy state)
  • It is more difficult to make someone dizzy now (the threshold is higher), which should result in less time spent in grey-vision
