Project Lazarus update for 5 July 2022

Alpha 2.11 Released!

Alpha 2.11 Released! · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added access violation prompt (If you get this error, it means your OS is not allowing the game to read/write, running Steam as admin will resolve this. Alternatively ask for assistance at the forum)
  • Reworked Chemtank
  • Fixed getting stuck at start menu after controller recommendation. This happened due to forced exit of the game while it was saving. Now the game auto-saves and keeps a back up to prevent data loss
  • Fixed game not ending after death.
  • Fixed "EVO" Text not showing until next level up
  • Fixed some weapons FX not showing correctly when they are installed on the left side of the Mech
  • Fixed visual glitching with Tactical Nuke
  • Fixed Arachmech's left slots not reflecting its physical position
  • Fixed Flamethrower emitting small particles
  • Fixed Pulse Rifle's projectile's core casting shadows
  • Improved death animation
  • Improved Court Martial FX
  • Improved Japanese translation (Thank you Toyoch!)
  • Improved French Translation (Thank you Whiteagle!)
  • Improved Polish Translation (Thank you gooby pls!)
