- Added access violation prompt (If you get this error, it means your OS is not allowing the game to read/write, running Steam as admin will resolve this. Alternatively ask for assistance at the forum)
- Reworked Chemtank
- Fixed getting stuck at start menu after controller recommendation. This happened due to forced exit of the game while it was saving. Now the game auto-saves and keeps a back up to prevent data loss
- Fixed game not ending after death.
- Fixed "EVO" Text not showing until next level up
- Fixed some weapons FX not showing correctly when they are installed on the left side of the Mech
- Fixed visual glitching with Tactical Nuke
- Fixed Arachmech's left slots not reflecting its physical position
- Fixed Flamethrower emitting small particles
- Fixed Pulse Rifle's projectile's core casting shadows
- Improved death animation
- Improved Court Martial FX
- Improved Japanese translation (Thank you Toyoch!)
- Improved French Translation (Thank you Whiteagle!)
- Improved Polish Translation (Thank you gooby pls!)
Project Lazarus update for 5 July 2022
Alpha 2.11 Released!
