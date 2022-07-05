Build 56 is out now

Hey everyone,

Build 56 just went live. It further improves the games "end sequence" audio-visually, so that part is now done until further notice. Also, we've fixed some bugs concerning the fuse boxes, the cannon, and a bunch of comfort issues like radio operation. But there still is quite a bit of room for a lot more polishing, so we'll keep those updates coming.

In other news, we now have a Valve Index for testing and so far we can confirm that with this current build, the game is fully playable on the Index. However, the grip threshold is very, very low, so you trigger "grip mode" when skiing quite a bit too easily, so the game thinks you want to make sharp turns with your ski sticks instead of pushing off to gain speed. If anyone can figure out faster than us how to make a Controller Binding with lowered grip threshold, please let us know :D

All the best from

The Tunermaxx Team