Meet update 05072022!!

Update list:
Corrected:
- the game no longer freezes when changing weapons at Kassadi (found a bug in the "Unreal Engine" - "Multigate" logic)
- sounds over the network for RPG grenades sound correctly for clients
- zones in the conquest mode over the network on the client are correctly displayed and do not freeze
- zones in conquest mode have received softer colors
- parachute and space suit no longer allow spamming exit/entrance
- Kassadi's wardrobe now has a threshold to prevent the player from falling into it
- all air defense and missile defense cannon systems now have camera binding to the zenith of the gun
Added:
- New weapon for Kassadi BR18
- New unit SAM Serp (replica Buk)
- New counter-battery reconnaissance unit Kolchuga
- New unit SAM Tomahawk
- New SAM unit Hecate (THAAD replica)
- New laser air defense and missile defense unit Photon (replica MTHEL)
- On all screens, where necessary, the help sign "?" hovering over which explains the interface!
I REMIND THAT :) PANEL "SANDBOX" KEY "INS" A PANEL "ARMY" KEY "DEL"
THESE KEYS AND OTHERS CAN BE LEARNED BY PRESSING "F1" IN THE GAME!
Changed files in this update