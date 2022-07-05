 Skip to content

X-POINT update for 5 July 2022

Meet update 05072022!!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update list:

Corrected:

  • the game no longer freezes when changing weapons at Kassadi (found a bug in the "Unreal Engine" - "Multigate" logic)
  • sounds over the network for RPG grenades sound correctly for clients
  • zones in the conquest mode over the network on the client are correctly displayed and do not freeze
  • zones in conquest mode have received softer colors
  • parachute and space suit no longer allow spamming exit/entrance
  • Kassadi's wardrobe now has a threshold to prevent the player from falling into it
  • all air defense and missile defense cannon systems now have camera binding to the zenith of the gun

Added:

  • New weapon for Kassadi BR18
  • New unit SAM Serp (replica Buk)
  • New counter-battery reconnaissance unit Kolchuga
  • New unit SAM Tomahawk
  • New SAM unit Hecate (THAAD replica)
  • New laser air defense and missile defense unit Photon (replica MTHEL)
  • On all screens, where necessary, the help sign "?" hovering over which explains the interface!

I REMIND THAT :) PANEL "SANDBOX" KEY "INS" A PANEL "ARMY" KEY "DEL"
THESE KEYS AND OTHERS CAN BE LEARNED BY PRESSING "F1" IN THE GAME!

X-POINT Content Depot 1018721
