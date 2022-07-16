 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BloodLust 2: Nemesis update for 16 July 2022

Update 2.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9065955 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Latest Update for Bloodlust: Nemesis

  • Fixed Hotel Vendor
  • Now get full health on level up
  • Shop now has the possibility of selling small mana potions (its random - so a bit different each time you enter the shop)

Changed files in this update

Bloodlust 2: Nemesis Content Depot 758081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link