- New Feature:
Right-click units during battle to view stats
New popup with information to report bugs found in the main menu
- Optimizations:
Combat advisor now gives MUCH more accurate advice about battle outcomes
Improved battle ended detection
Optimized (right-click) tooltip popup window
House cleaning of debug log
- Bug fixes:
** Fixed game freezing bug when trying to access a killed army unit (thanks Jamie!)
- Notes:
** In the next version, saved games from the BETA version will no longer work
Telestians update for 5 July 2022
Version 1.1 has been released.
