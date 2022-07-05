 Skip to content

Telestians update for 5 July 2022

Version 1.1 has been released.

Build 9065180

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Feature:
    Right-click units during battle to view stats
     New popup with information to report bugs found in the main menu
  • Optimizations:
    Combat advisor now gives MUCH more accurate advice about battle outcomes
     Improved battle ended detection
    Optimized (right-click) tooltip popup window
     House cleaning of debug log
  • Bug fixes:
    ** Fixed game freezing bug when trying to access a killed army unit (thanks Jamie!)
  • Notes:
    ** In the next version, saved games from the BETA version will no longer work
