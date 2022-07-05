 Skip to content

Lords of Solgrund update for 5 July 2022

Patch 0.077

Patch 0.077

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Diplomacy rework
  • 'Vassalize' and 'Extort' replaced with 'Declare aggression' and 'Propose neutrality'
  • 4 stages of diplomacy:
    Allied = share vision + cannot attack eachother
    Neutral = cannot attack eachother
    Aggressive = can only attack military units, cannot conquer
    At war = Can attack civilians and conquer territory
  • Diplomatic interactions are shown to all players as messages in chat
Gameplay Changes
  • Melee units now have a long distance enemy aquisition range (5 tiles instead of only adjacent tiles)
  • Hostile enemy creatures will now retreat back after chasing the enemy for some distance
  • Added a hostile creature 'Giant Spider'
  • Added a creature spawner 'Spider Nest' (will periodically create spiders if not destroyed)
  • Housings can now be toggled to prevent them from evolving further
  • Spike pits now deal 1/3 of max HP in damage (rounded up) to footsoldiers and 1/2 of max HP in damage (rounded up) to mounted, previously was 1/2 (rounded down) to all units (+1 to mounted & heavy armored units)
  • Reduced the time it takes to bake chestnuts to ~70% of the original time
  • Size of bakery increased to 3x3 from 3x2
  • Reduced cost of grain mill to 4 timber/3 stones from 5/4
  • Reduced spellcaster's attack range from 8 tiles to 6
Bug Fixes
  • 'select home' button now properly appears on the UI for civilians
  • Fixed fog of war issues when unallying a player
  • AI properly attempts to reclaim territory they lost
Graphics Changes
  • Bakery redesigned to accomodate its new size
  • Added swordsman, crossbowman and halberdier graphics to watch tower, guard tower and castle
