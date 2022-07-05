Patch 0.077

Diplomacy rework
- 'Vassalize' and 'Extort' replaced with 'Declare aggression' and 'Propose neutrality'
- 4 stages of diplomacy:
Allied = share vision + cannot attack eachother
Neutral = cannot attack eachother
Aggressive = can only attack military units, cannot conquer
At war = Can attack civilians and conquer territory
- Diplomatic interactions are shown to all players as messages in chat
Gameplay Changes
- Melee units now have a long distance enemy aquisition range (5 tiles instead of only adjacent tiles)
- Hostile enemy creatures will now retreat back after chasing the enemy for some distance
- Added a hostile creature 'Giant Spider'
- Added a creature spawner 'Spider Nest' (will periodically create spiders if not destroyed)
- Housings can now be toggled to prevent them from evolving further
- Spike pits now deal 1/3 of max HP in damage (rounded up) to footsoldiers and 1/2 of max HP in damage (rounded up) to mounted, previously was 1/2 (rounded down) to all units (+1 to mounted & heavy armored units)
- Reduced the time it takes to bake chestnuts to ~70% of the original time
- Size of bakery increased to 3x3 from 3x2
- Reduced cost of grain mill to 4 timber/3 stones from 5/4
- Reduced spellcaster's attack range from 8 tiles to 6
Bug Fixes
- 'select home' button now properly appears on the UI for civilians
- Fixed fog of war issues when unallying a player
- AI properly attempts to reclaim territory they lost
Graphics Changes
- Bakery redesigned to accomodate its new size
- Added swordsman, crossbowman and halberdier graphics to watch tower, guard tower and castle
Changed files in this update