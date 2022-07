Share · View all patches · Build 9064698 · Last edited 5 July 2022 – 16:26:19 UTC by Wendy

Howdy,

In this update we have :

-Fixed some key binding issues in Option.

-Fixed some rewards notifications.

-Sheriff bot: improving movement and behavior.

And most important for our Arabian friends: we have added some skins and pets:

-Hamza exclusive Skin.

-Abu al-braa Skin.

-Sheep pet.

-G.O.A.T pet.