 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MORDHAU update for 5 July 2022

Patch #25 - Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9064364 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch #25 - Hotfix #2 05/07/2022

General

  • Fixed temporary input loss case if TAB is pressed on spawn select screen
  • Party system fix attempt
  • Fixed nameplates not showing for friends
  • Fixed sound playing when searching for loadouts

Maps

  • Crossroads: Fixed tower climbing spot
  • Castello: Added volume block on the table to prevent noble camp on INV, Fixed audio volumes
  • Feitoria: Fixed missing collisions
  • Fix attempt for swapped defending team objective text
  • HRD_Arid: Fixed two bot stuck spots
  • Reverted changes in Grad that made the gameplay area smaller in TDM and FFA
  • Fixed bot navigation in all game modes on Arid

Weapons & Equipment

  • Moved Partisan to 2h category
  • Added throw UI indicator for War Axe
  • Fixed Noble throwing axes being gone once ammo runs out

Horde

  • Fixed being able to use Partisan in 1h mode
  • Fixed Horde throwing axes being gone once ammo runs out
  • Fixed Horde rocks not switching to other weapon once ammo runs out

Skins

  • Fixed basic leather shoes only taking 1 color
  • Fixed butcher skirt clipping with several chest pieces
  • Fixed new crusader coifs deleting your nose
  • Added a few more armor combinations
  • Fixed not being able to be a peasant monk
  • Removed some armor combinations due to clipping
  • Fixed plated mail taking team color on metal plates
  • Fixed grotesque sabaton missing ankle
  • Savoyards can now be used without a neck option
  • Removed wrong patterns on the rus conic helmet

Changed files in this update

MORDHAU Content Windows Depot 629761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link