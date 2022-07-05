Patch #25 - Hotfix #2 05/07/2022
General
- Fixed temporary input loss case if TAB is pressed on spawn select screen
- Party system fix attempt
- Fixed nameplates not showing for friends
- Fixed sound playing when searching for loadouts
Maps
- Crossroads: Fixed tower climbing spot
- Castello: Added volume block on the table to prevent noble camp on INV, Fixed audio volumes
- Feitoria: Fixed missing collisions
- Fix attempt for swapped defending team objective text
- HRD_Arid: Fixed two bot stuck spots
- Reverted changes in Grad that made the gameplay area smaller in TDM and FFA
- Fixed bot navigation in all game modes on Arid
Weapons & Equipment
- Moved Partisan to 2h category
- Added throw UI indicator for War Axe
- Fixed Noble throwing axes being gone once ammo runs out
Horde
- Fixed being able to use Partisan in 1h mode
- Fixed Horde throwing axes being gone once ammo runs out
- Fixed Horde rocks not switching to other weapon once ammo runs out
Skins
- Fixed basic leather shoes only taking 1 color
- Fixed butcher skirt clipping with several chest pieces
- Fixed new crusader coifs deleting your nose
- Added a few more armor combinations
- Fixed not being able to be a peasant monk
- Removed some armor combinations due to clipping
- Fixed plated mail taking team color on metal plates
- Fixed grotesque sabaton missing ankle
- Savoyards can now be used without a neck option
- Removed wrong patterns on the rus conic helmet
