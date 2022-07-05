Hello.

Added Totem Sets and Corrupted Weapon.

About v0.1.7 update.

The demo is updated.

Gameplay

The tutorial has been improved. I hope you learn more easily!

Terminology has changed.

-Weapon Change counter -> Gem

-Weapon Change Cooldown Spd -> Gem Charge Spd

You can now use unlimited Gems and SpAttack Gauge in the preparation room.

Fixed an issue in which an Energy Battery appears when signing an Overheat Core contract and a Overheat Core appears when signing an Energy Battery contract.

The Energy Battery contract has been changed to the Juicy Apple contract.

Active totems no longer drop from Totem Vending Machine.

The weapon will now drop when unlocking a weapon.

A weapon potted plant has been added to the training room. Now you don't have to keep moving!

Now you have to hold down key in the control room to give up.

The battle room among the event rooms has been renewed. Enjoy more variety of battles.

A small amount of general rooms for each stage have been added.

A small amount of control room for each stage has been added.

4 mini statues have been added.

Fixed the Dream Merchant and the Player not showing in the Early Access event after defeating Don Sagnan.

'Set' has been added. Collect 3 totems included in the set to activate the set!