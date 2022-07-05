 Skip to content

Nightmare: The Lunatic update for 5 July 2022

v0.1.7 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9063807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.

Added Totem Sets and Corrupted Weapon.

About v0.1.7 update.

  • The demo is updated.

  • Gameplay

  • The tutorial has been improved. I hope you learn more easily!

  • Terminology has changed.
    -Weapon Change counter -> Gem
    -Weapon Change Cooldown Spd -> Gem Charge Spd

  • You can now use unlimited Gems and SpAttack Gauge in the preparation room.

  • Fixed an issue in which an Energy Battery appears when signing an Overheat Core contract and a Overheat Core appears when signing an Energy Battery contract.

  • The Energy Battery contract has been changed to the Juicy Apple contract.

  • Active totems no longer drop from Totem Vending Machine.

  • The weapon will now drop when unlocking a weapon.

  • A weapon potted plant has been added to the training room. Now you don't have to keep moving!

  • Now you have to hold down key in the control room to give up.

  • The battle room among the event rooms has been renewed. Enjoy more variety of battles.

  • A small amount of general rooms for each stage have been added.

  • A small amount of control room for each stage has been added.

  • 4 mini statues have been added.

  • Fixed the Dream Merchant and the Player not showing in the Early Access event after defeating Don Sagnan.

  • 'Set' has been added. Collect 3 totems included in the set to activate the set!

  • 'Corrupted' has been added. Some weapons dropped during play now have additional effects.

  • Currently, only stat increase is available, but we plan to make various effect.

  • The algorithm for triggering and applying effects such as hitting, hit, and attack has been changed.

  • Player

  • Now get Super Armor by default when use Overload.

  • Totems

  • Some totems have been renewed.

  • Fixed the balance of some totems.

  • UI

  • Fixed some UI design.

  • Weapons now also have an interaction window.

  • Gem Charge Spd and Gain Gold are displayed in the stat window.

Thank you.

