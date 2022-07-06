Patch Notes - July 6, 2022

Event
[Overclocked]
Event Period
July 6 (after maintenance) - July 20 (before maintenance)
Event Details
The following global buffs will be provided to all players during the event period:
- EXP Gain +100%
- Skill Attribute Points +100, Rune Attribute Points +50
[The Summer is Here]
Event has ended.
Content
- The reset schedule for July’s Honor Season has been updated.
- All Tigris Battle Potions have been replaced with Tigris Battle Potion II.
Fixed Issues
- Removed incorrect information from the tooltip of Paladin's Metatron's Judgment where it says it does not trigger during Incarnation of Justice state.
- Fixed a typo in the Shrine of Greed Stage 1 & Stage 2 entry tickets.
- Fixed the Growth Support quest reward to be Radiant Equipment Upgrade Stone Powder instead of Radiant Equipment Upgrade Stone Powder Box.
- Added limited time info to some Limited-Time Mana EXP Increase items.
Changed files in this update