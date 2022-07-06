 Skip to content

ELYON update for 6 July 2022

Patch Notes - July 6, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Event

[Overclocked]

Event Period

July 6 (after maintenance) - July 20 (before maintenance)

Event Details

The following global buffs will be provided to all players during the event period:

  • EXP Gain +100%
  • Skill Attribute Points +100, Rune Attribute Points +50
[The Summer is Here]

Event has ended.

Content

  • The reset schedule for July’s Honor Season has been updated.
  • All Tigris Battle Potions have been replaced with Tigris Battle Potion II.

Fixed Issues

  • Removed incorrect information from the tooltip of Paladin's Metatron's Judgment where it says it does not trigger during Incarnation of Justice state.
  • Fixed a typo in the Shrine of Greed Stage 1 & Stage 2 entry tickets.
  • Fixed the Growth Support quest reward to be Radiant Equipment Upgrade Stone Powder instead of Radiant Equipment Upgrade Stone Powder Box.
  • Added limited time info to some Limited-Time Mana EXP Increase items.
