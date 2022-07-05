 Skip to content

Paleon update for 5 July 2022

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.11.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Wild bee hive
  • Generated randomly on the map in an amount from 1 to 2
  • In case the hive did not appear on the map, then every day there is a 5% chance of their appearance
  • Produces Honeycomb at a rate of 25% per day
  • Each flower around the hive increases honeycomb production speed by 1%
  • Does not produce honey in winter and rain
  • Bee hive (built)
  • Produces Honeycomb at a rate of 50% per day
  • Each flower around the hive increases honeycomb production speed by 1%
  • Crafted from wood and honeycombs
  • Does not produce honey in winter and rain
  • New food "Honeycombs"
  • New drink "Pot of mead"
  • New plant "Dandelion"
  • Command line (Replacing Debug Panel, invoked by pressing ~)
