Paleon pre-Alpha 1.11.0

Features:
- Wild bee hive
- Generated randomly on the map in an amount from 1 to 2
- In case the hive did not appear on the map, then every day there is a 5% chance of their appearance
- Produces Honeycomb at a rate of 25% per day
- Each flower around the hive increases honeycomb production speed by 1%
- Does not produce honey in winter and rain
- Bee hive (built)
- Produces Honeycomb at a rate of 50% per day
- Each flower around the hive increases honeycomb production speed by 1%
- Crafted from wood and honeycombs
- Does not produce honey in winter and rain
- New food "Honeycombs"
- New drink "Pot of mead"
- New plant "Dandelion"
- Command line (Replacing Debug Panel, invoked by pressing ~)
Changed files in this update