- Gas stove and ball grill should no longer disappear
- Wood and resin should now drop outside stones and other objects more reliably
- Sauna can no longer be placed so that it overlaps the house's interior
- Ammo now drops on death
- Telescopic reel can no longer be used to launch people to space
- Weather stations should not generate money without electricity anymore
- Improved weather station performance
- Improved bird AI performance
- Added a building blocked zone on the dock near Sgt. Lake and on the containers in the lake
- Added turrets to the left side of the arena
- Chest should now be saved correctly. Previously new cabinets spawned as regular chests after the update
- Fixed issue where the chests were not spawned into the world correctly because they were missing a value.
Longvinter update for 5 July 2022
1.0.8 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
