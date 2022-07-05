 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 5 July 2022

1.0.8 Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gas stove and ball grill should no longer disappear
  • Wood and resin should now drop outside stones and other objects more reliably
  • Sauna can no longer be placed so that it overlaps the house's interior
  • Ammo now drops on death
  • Telescopic reel can no longer be used to launch people to space
  • Weather stations should not generate money without electricity anymore
  • Improved weather station performance
  • Improved bird AI performance
  • Added a building blocked zone on the dock near Sgt. Lake and on the containers in the lake
  • Added turrets to the left side of the arena
  • Chest should now be saved correctly. Previously new cabinets spawned as regular chests after the update
  • Fixed issue where the chests were not spawned into the world correctly because they were missing a value.
