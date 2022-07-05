 Skip to content

DDraceNetwork update for 5 July 2022

DDNet 16.2 released

DDNet 16.2 has been released with the following changes:

  • [Client] DDNet HUD [c0d3d3v]
  • [Client] Controller support [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Add community skin option [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Prediction of switch state toggles [trml]
  • [Client] Use STUN to check network status when connecting [heinrich5991]
  • [Server] HTTP masterserver registering [heinrich5991]
  • [Client] Reworked draggers, turrets, hooks always visible [c0d3d3v]
  • [Client] Video Recorder: Don't ever skip any frame [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Use ellipsis in scoreboard for too long names [c0d3d3]
  • [Client] Added live freeze in comfort entities [louis]
  • [Client] Fix prediction input timing [trml]
  • [Client] Fix input getter for dummy [trml]
  • [Client] Fix dummy tick handling [sjrc6]
  • [Client] Remove ui_scale [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Remove cl_nameplates_ha(_size) [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Fix ingame menu button behavior when holding mouse button [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Prevent UI lockups [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Always render nameplate of spec char [c0d3d3v]
  • [Client] Fix pos1 only scrolling up one page in console [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Lower max allowed FSAA on OpenGL [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Fix toggle with multiple chains [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Remove cl_show_console [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Fix video rendering being too fast [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Add basic driver version parsing for Vulkan [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Update tooltip text after changing language
  • [Client] Support nesting CUI clipping regions and other UI elements [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Remove cl_reset_wanted_weapon_on_death [Chairn]
  • [Client] Fix crash because of hooks on non-DDNet servers [c0d3d3v]
  • [Editor] Fix deleting envelopes not updating sounds [Ravie & c0d3d3v]
  • [Server] Practice: Unfreeze when rescued, reset speed when teleporting [kiw-q]
  • [Server] Practice: Unfreeze after teleporting [hus3h]
  • [Server] Add /cptime name to get checkpoint times of another player (for speedrunning)
  • [Server] Fix laser bounce physics on Putt Putt [c0d3d3v]
  • [Server] Fix server loading map twice on startup [Zwelf]
  • [Server] Fixed non-determinism in physics while keeping old behavior [c0d3d3v]
  • [Server] Swap: Also swap no-collision and no-hook status [c0d3d3v]
  • [Server] Prevent time overflow [c0d3d3v]
  • [Server] Weapon-specific shields: Send normal shields to old clients [c0d3d3v]
  • [Server] Explicitly delete game server from server list on shutdown [heinrich5991]
  • [Server] Make capital /WHISPER work
  • [Server] Remove sv_checkpoint_save
  • [Server] Paginate bans
  • [Server] Make input handling teehistorian-friendly [Zwelf]
  • [Server] Update unicode script generation [Chairn]
  • [Client+Server] Support outdated Windows 7 again (hopefully)
  • [Tooling] Add integration test script and coverage map [ChillerDragon]

