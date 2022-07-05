 Skip to content

Hotel Magnate update for 5 July 2022

Hotfix: v0.8.5.4

Build 9062522 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed some issues with objectives repeating and/or not appearing
  • Fixed being able to upgrade furniture beyond where it should be possible

Changes:

  • Adjusted text and button sizes on the bottom bar
  • Adjusted text and button sizes on top/side bar within the management menu
  • Changed the warning/objective menus on the right hand side (still a work-in-progress)
  • Resized the saving loading bar popup menu
  • Added a 'locked' colour/symbol to the level controller to better explain to the player that they haven't unlocked this ability yet

