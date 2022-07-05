Hotfix: v0.8.5.4
Fixes:
- Fixed some issues with objectives repeating and/or not appearing
- Fixed being able to upgrade furniture beyond where it should be possible
Changes:
- Adjusted text and button sizes on the bottom bar
- Adjusted text and button sizes on top/side bar within the management menu
- Changed the warning/objective menus on the right hand side (still a work-in-progress)
- Resized the saving loading bar popup menu
- Added a 'locked' colour/symbol to the level controller to better explain to the player that they haven't unlocked this ability yet
