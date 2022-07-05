Patch notes 5 July 2022

In the last few days we uploaded some small patches. Here's what we added:
- Implemented the rogue's Steal ability, which lets you take an item from the enemies you fight. We are in the process of adding stealable loot to all of the enemies.
- Added scaled loot tables and enemy loadouts. Now enemies that are higher level will automatically drop better loot and use deadlier weapons. We are in the process of adding more tiers of enemy loot and equipment.
- Fixed a bug that would cause your characters to attack themselves when looking for an enemy with an elemental weakness.
