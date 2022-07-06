 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 6 July 2022

July 6th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Karma Balance
    [Ruler of Darkness]
    Demon Rush
  • Changed the demon location to appear behind the player instead of in front
  • Increased the charge speed of the demon by 40%
  • Changed the demon to stop when it collides with the terrain

[Wild Spirit]
Charge Attack

  • Increased the time it takes to recognize the hitbox by 0.02 seconds

[Dancer of Prophecy]
Spinning Arts

  • Increased damage by approximately 15%
    Gale Tempest Kick
  • Increased damage by approximately 20%
    Soaring Kick
  • Increased damage by approximately 10%
    Spinning Rush
  • Increased damage by approximately 10%
    Butterfly Dance
  • Increased damage by approximately 10%
    Wind Dance
  • Increased damage by approximately 20%
  1. Improvements
  • Changed the KP Shop Emote items to be purchasable even when the player already has that emote item
  1. Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where Dual Soul and Lightning Fang were knocked back farther than other Karmas when they were hit in the air
  • Fixed a bug where the caster’s expressions did not change when Dancer of Prophecy’s Idol Stage was used
  • Fixed a bug where players did not take damage from Garganta’s left side when the boss was using breath
  • Fixed a bug where character motion differed depending on what Karma was equipped

