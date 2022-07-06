July 6th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

- Karma Balance
[Ruler of Darkness]
Demon Rush
- Changed the demon location to appear behind the player instead of in front
- Increased the charge speed of the demon by 40%
- Changed the demon to stop when it collides with the terrain
[Wild Spirit]
Charge Attack
- Increased the time it takes to recognize the hitbox by 0.02 seconds
[Dancer of Prophecy]
Spinning Arts
- Increased damage by approximately 15%
Gale Tempest Kick
- Increased damage by approximately 20%
Soaring Kick
- Increased damage by approximately 10%
Spinning Rush
- Increased damage by approximately 10%
Butterfly Dance
- Increased damage by approximately 10%
Wind Dance
- Increased damage by approximately 20%
- Improvements
- Changed the KP Shop Emote items to be purchasable even when the player already has that emote item
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Dual Soul and Lightning Fang were knocked back farther than other Karmas when they were hit in the air
- Fixed a bug where the caster’s expressions did not change when Dancer of Prophecy’s Idol Stage was used
- Fixed a bug where players did not take damage from Garganta’s left side when the boss was using breath
- Fixed a bug where character motion differed depending on what Karma was equipped
