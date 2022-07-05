July Player Survey

Protectors of the Light,
Thanks for all your recent feedback both on Steam as well as on Discord. We had such a great response to our May survey that we’d love to get more thoughts from the community.
Take the July survey here!
We’re keen to use your responses to help inform our decisions as we continue the development of Age of Darkness: Final Stand. This survey will remain open until the morning of Tuesday, July 19 (AEST).
As always, if you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.
AoD Social Links:
AoD Discord - Join our official Discord server
AoD Website - Official Website & Blog
Twitter - Follow us at AOD_FinalStand
Facebook - Like Our Facebook Page
Reddit - Join the r/Age of Darkness: Final Stand community
YouTube - Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel
Have a question about the game? We have a handy FAQ we’ve posted on the Steam forums that you can view. If your question hasn’t been answered there, we’ll be doing our best to keep up with questions here, on the forums and our Discord server.
Speaking of which, you can also chat with our team and ask them questions on our official Discord server here!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1426450/Age_Of_Darkness_Final_Stand
Changed depots in development branch