Animalia Survival update for 5 July 2022

update 102.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Hello Friends, in this update we have touched on the lag issue, we are working to improve the game, we apologize for any eventuality,

-Added button to kill all bots

Thank you all!!!

High Brazil Studio.

