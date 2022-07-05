07/05 (Tue) Update - “Nanami's Challenge～Rock Climbing Chapter～” starts!

Share · View all patches · Build 9060936 · Last edited 5 July 2022 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”

The following will be held from 07/05 (Tue).

The following is still ongoing!

Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.

For more information, please check this week's Update Info.

Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”