0.28 - Map Updates, Rivers, Bug Fixes

NEW - Rivers
NEW - Crops now spawn along rivers
NEW - Temporary Seasonal Summer Monument, Beach Oasis
FIXED - An issue which prevented progressing through the quest "Chop Down X of Trees"
Various optimizations/performance optimizations
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
NEW - Rivers
NEW - Crops now spawn along rivers
NEW - Temporary Seasonal Summer Monument, Beach Oasis
FIXED - An issue which prevented progressing through the quest "Chop Down X of Trees"
Various optimizations/performance optimizations
Changed files in this update