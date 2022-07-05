 Skip to content

BEACHED update for 5 July 2022

0.28 - Map Updates, Rivers, Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9060875

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW - Rivers
NEW - Crops now spawn along rivers
NEW - Temporary Seasonal Summer Monument, Beach Oasis

FIXED - An issue which prevented progressing through the quest "Chop Down X of Trees"

Various optimizations/performance optimizations

