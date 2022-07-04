Update 1.031

Corrections and Fixes
- The speed of carts by their carried weight was not as intended
- Humans could access an unconnected enemy tower
- Defensive ranged warriors did not pursue a target out of range when given the attack order by the player
Balance
- The cart pulling speed of humans, oxen, and horses is decreased by the same factors affecting their normal movement speed
- Wild animals have a charging speed damage bonus
UI/UX
- A message is displayed when an owned human is killed
- When the 'Enemy Spotted!' message is clicked, any of the last ten recently spotted positions is used
- Added a hotkey for showing the individual construct counts panel
- Added a hotkey for clicking on the message box
- Warriors on walls do not rally
- Warriors in aggressive stance do not rally when attacking an enemy who is much closer to them than the nearest rally point
Changed files in this update