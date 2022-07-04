 Skip to content

Ruin or Victory update for 4 July 2022

Update 1.031

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Corrections and Fixes

  • The speed of carts by their carried weight was not as intended
  • Humans could access an unconnected enemy tower
  • Defensive ranged warriors did not pursue a target out of range when given the attack order by the player

Balance

  • The cart pulling speed of humans, oxen, and horses is decreased by the same factors affecting their normal movement speed
  • Wild animals have a charging speed damage bonus

UI/UX

  • A message is displayed when an owned human is killed
  • When the 'Enemy Spotted!' message is clicked, any of the last ten recently spotted positions is used
  • Added a hotkey for showing the individual construct counts panel
  • Added a hotkey for clicking on the message box
  • Warriors on walls do not rally
  • Warriors in aggressive stance do not rally when attacking an enemy who is much closer to them than the nearest rally point
