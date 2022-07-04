New Environment & Radar Feature Update

Radar feature update:
- Added a new feature: NORTH UP mode!
- North Up is a feature we've had requested for a while, and we are so excited to finally bring this feature to you today.
- Re-worked major areas of the radar to ensure stability.
New Environment:
- Added Horseshoe Bay, Bowen Island, and Langdale
- These are actual ferry service routes from Vancouver, Canada (Horseshoe Bay) to the two islands that ferries service on a daily basis.
- A full route map can be seen in this screenshot:
Changed files in this update