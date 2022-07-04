 Skip to content

BridgeTeam: Ship Simulator update for 4 July 2022

New Environment & Radar Feature Update

Build 9060010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Radar feature update:

  • Added a new feature: NORTH UP mode!
  • North Up is a feature we've had requested for a while, and we are so excited to finally bring this feature to you today.
  • Re-worked major areas of the radar to ensure stability.

New Environment:

  • Added Horseshoe Bay, Bowen Island, and Langdale
  • These are actual ferry service routes from Vancouver, Canada (Horseshoe Bay) to the two islands that ferries service on a daily basis.
  • A full route map can be seen in this screenshot:

