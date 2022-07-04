 Skip to content

Spermination update for 4 July 2022

"Cream of the Crop" Minor Update for the Upcoming Sequel

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001910/Spermination_Cream_of_the_Crop/

Minor update that changes the "settings" art and main logo, adding a note about the upcoming "Cream of the Crop" sequel, linked above!

