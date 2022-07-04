 Skip to content

Blitz in the Paper Kingdom update for 4 July 2022

Arcade Updates and Quality of Life Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Arcade high score and fastest time are now displayed at the character select screen when selecting arcade
  • Statue health bar is gold until the statue is hit for the first time, then it will turn silver. This can make it easier to know if you've lost the gold rank for that level or for arcade mode
  • Fixed bug where Xbox controllers weren't being displayed on the pause screen
