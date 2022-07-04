- Arcade high score and fastest time are now displayed at the character select screen when selecting arcade
- Statue health bar is gold until the statue is hit for the first time, then it will turn silver. This can make it easier to know if you've lost the gold rank for that level or for arcade mode
- Fixed bug where Xbox controllers weren't being displayed on the pause screen
Blitz in the Paper Kingdom update for 4 July 2022
Arcade Updates and Quality of Life Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
