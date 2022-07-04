 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Ghost Ship update for 4 July 2022

LIGHTING IMPROVEMENTS + GAME IMPROVEMENTS

Share · View all patches · Build 9059605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Lighting in the Forest has been increased drastically making it much easier to see where you're going
  • Slight increase in lighting in the bar and on the dock
  • Slight increase in lighting on the ship
  • Reduced the Pirate Ghosts movement speed by 20%
  • Increased The Abominations knocked down time by 5s totaling 10s
  • Added visual aids for the weight puzzle making it easier to complete
  • Added inability to climb tree house ladder when being chased by the girl, resumes once event has finished.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link