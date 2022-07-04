- Lighting in the Forest has been increased drastically making it much easier to see where you're going
- Slight increase in lighting in the bar and on the dock
- Slight increase in lighting on the ship
- Reduced the Pirate Ghosts movement speed by 20%
- Increased The Abominations knocked down time by 5s totaling 10s
- Added visual aids for the weight puzzle making it easier to complete
- Added inability to climb tree house ladder when being chased by the girl, resumes once event has finished.
The Ghost Ship update for 4 July 2022
LIGHTING IMPROVEMENTS + GAME IMPROVEMENTS
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update