Reskue update for 4 July 2022

Reskue build 1141

Share · View all patches · Build 9059421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reskue build 1141

  • No flashing menus
  • New animation shoot and use item for hero (both Reskue and Colony)
  • Scientists stops move from hero when using items
  • Added enemy droids used 3 types weapon with negative effects. Some can be healed by firstaid.
  • New controller menu
  • Menu text can be scrolled using pad
  • Death take 25% xp.
  • Added new armor (slot1). Can work only without tank
    When you get damage starts fast regeneration drains protection level.
  • Fixed word printing long texts.
  • Load menu shows only when saves exists.
  • Save game shows only when Player have score
  • Protect shield lower 2 times any negative effects.
  • Code:: command_power parameter now works.
  • Fix:: Old shoot mod.
  • Authors:: Now shows arts and models in menu
  • Added option settings: Disable touchscreen for android PS3/Xbox controller using.

