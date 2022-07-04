===================
Reskue build 1141
- No flashing menus
- New animation shoot and use item for hero (both Reskue and Colony)
- Scientists stops move from hero when using items
- Added enemy droids used 3 types weapon with negative effects. Some can be healed by firstaid.
- New controller menu
- Menu text can be scrolled using pad
- Death take 25% xp.
- Added new armor (slot1). Can work only without tank
When you get damage starts fast regeneration drains protection level.
- Fixed word printing long texts.
- Load menu shows only when saves exists.
- Save game shows only when Player have score
- Protect shield lower 2 times any negative effects.
- Code:: command_power parameter now works.
- Fix:: Old shoot mod.
- Authors:: Now shows arts and models in menu
- Added option settings: Disable touchscreen for android PS3/Xbox controller using.
Changed files in this update