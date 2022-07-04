 Skip to content

Anna VS the A.I.maze update for 4 July 2022

Modified some mechanics on the final stage, and some bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a bug where the Arrows would push the moving platforms if shot.
  • Fixed a bug where the Plant Dragon would shoot fire before the mechanic is activated
  • Changed the color of the platform in the AI Boss room for accessibility reasons
  • In the final stage some mechanics were added to make the gameplay feel more fluid and also make the concept of the mechanics more accessible
  • Fixed some graphical bugs in the Time Trial level
