General Practitioner 2 update for 4 July 2022

Update 0.0.8 - Bug Fixing

Update 0.0.8 - Bug Fixing

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GENERAL PRACTITIONER 0.0.8 RELEASE

A new update for General Practitioner 2 is available to download!

Thank you for your support on this game!

GENERAL:

  • General Bug Fixing
  • Fixed an issue which, in some cases, caused the descriptions for Andrew and Julie's stats to be wrong (i.e. "Nymphomaniac" with a sexpertise of 0)
  • It is now possible to change Andrew's nickname "Andy" when starting a new game.
  • Andrew's nickname "Andy" has been fixed to include the customized nickname throughout the game
  • Fixed a crash during Johnathon's examination
  • Fixed a typo during Jennie's examination referring to her ailment as "Stomach Pains" instead of "cough"
  • Fixed a crashing issue during Daniel's examination
