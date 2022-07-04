Update 0.0.8 - Bug Fixing

GENERAL PRACTITIONER 0.0.8 RELEASE
A new update for General Practitioner 2 is available to download!
Thank you for your support on this game!
GENERAL:
- General Bug Fixing
- Fixed an issue which, in some cases, caused the descriptions for Andrew and Julie's stats to be wrong (i.e. "Nymphomaniac" with a sexpertise of 0)
- It is now possible to change Andrew's nickname "Andy" when starting a new game.
- Andrew's nickname "Andy" has been fixed to include the customized nickname throughout the game
- Fixed a crash during Johnathon's examination
- Fixed a typo during Jennie's examination referring to her ailment as "Stomach Pains" instead of "cough"
- Fixed a crashing issue during Daniel's examination
Changed files in this update