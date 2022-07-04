 Skip to content

OverDrift Festival update for 4 July 2022

NEW UPDATE!

Build 9058113

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • 2 new world locations:
  • Quiet Town
  • Old Touge Road
  • 2 new cars:
  • 1994 STRONGER
  • 1989 TUREL 33
  • Improved Physics: more angle, more stability, more backwards
  • Increased rewards for Daily Boxes, Weekend Gift and Drift&Speed Cameras
  • Goosiest YT, CToretto, Wazzup and Smokey Wolf logos are on vinyls and can be placed on cars
  • The time of recovery to road in case of an accident has been increased from 5 to 10 seconds
  • Special chat sounds for joining and leaving players from the server
  • Text pointers of locations on the world map
  • Initial car for new players in custom red/black livery
  • Many small improvements and many bugs fixed



