NEW UPDATE!

- 2 new world locations:
- Quiet Town
- Old Touge Road
- 2 new cars:
- 1994 STRONGER
- 1989 TUREL 33
- Improved Physics: more angle, more stability, more backwards
- Increased rewards for Daily Boxes, Weekend Gift and Drift&Speed Cameras
- Goosiest YT, CToretto, Wazzup and Smokey Wolf logos are on vinyls and can be placed on cars
- The time of recovery to road in case of an accident has been increased from 5 to 10 seconds
- Special chat sounds for joining and leaving players from the server
- Text pointers of locations on the world map
- Initial car for new players in custom red/black livery
- Many small improvements and many bugs fixed
Changed files in this update