Squirrelmageddon! update for 4 July 2022

v1583 - Whole Lotta Squirrel

Build 9057581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've upped the 'squirrel intensity' to be more like the original release arcade action. Squirrels spawn faster but have reduced level 1 running speed.

  • NEW: achievements for special missions

  • NEW: barbed wire barricades can be destroyed to rubble

  • NEW: skill points to spend indicator on character selection

  • NEW: squirrel mission icon indicator on mission selection

  • FIX: ADS / Ironsight left hand glitch

  • FIX: hive mission leader board

  • FIX: high score pop-up widget on game over

  • FIX: some weapon pickups not adding to armory

  • FIX: Character Select UI update after weapon level up

  • FIX: Character Select UI update after character level up

  • UPDATED: trap drop physics

  • UPDATED: grenade physics

  • UPDATED: trap drop key 'Z' or '5'

  • UPDATED: large carcass pickup material

  • UPDATED: automatic rifle muzzle flash reduced

  • UPDATED: store merchant dialogue

  • UPDATED: squirrel spawn speeds

  • UPDATED: added more lighting controls to mission configuration (better looking maps)

  • REMOVED: scoped rifle (too blurry - still working on it)

  • REMOVED: time advancement on continue

  • MAP WORK: update Training Gauntlet (taken over by military green)

  • MAP WORK: update Summer Squirrels (adding more large rocks)

  • MAP WORK: update Specimen Observation Lab (removed some railings, more physics props, white floors)

