v1583 - Whole Lotta Squirrel

I've upped the 'squirrel intensity' to be more like the original release arcade action. Squirrels spawn faster but have reduced level 1 running speed.
NEW: achievements for special missions
NEW: barbed wire barricades can be destroyed to rubble
NEW: skill points to spend indicator on character selection
NEW: squirrel mission icon indicator on mission selection
FIX: ADS / Ironsight left hand glitch
FIX: hive mission leader board
FIX: high score pop-up widget on game over
FIX: some weapon pickups not adding to armory
FIX: Character Select UI update after weapon level up
FIX: Character Select UI update after character level up
UPDATED: trap drop physics
UPDATED: grenade physics
UPDATED: trap drop key 'Z' or '5'
UPDATED: large carcass pickup material
UPDATED: automatic rifle muzzle flash reduced
UPDATED: store merchant dialogue
UPDATED: squirrel spawn speeds
UPDATED: added more lighting controls to mission configuration (better looking maps)
REMOVED: scoped rifle (too blurry - still working on it)
REMOVED: time advancement on continue
MAP WORK: update Training Gauntlet (taken over by military green)
MAP WORK: update Summer Squirrels (adding more large rocks)
MAP WORK: update Specimen Observation Lab (removed some railings, more physics props, white floors)
