v0.0.687 (07/04/2022)
Changes:
- Now, when multiple scene props are destroyed, if you hover over the mouse cursor over a unit, then a line showing the queue will be created from the current prop
- Now the Local teleport platform will not rotate if the building has no connection with another Local teleport
- Localization and text, some edits
- Temporarily disabled Bloom effect (due to laser beam bug)
- Now holograms of buildings will not be created on resource deposits if there is no building Center
Corrected:
- Fixed the location of the text in the tooltip panel when deslocation
- Fixed an issue where buried containers would not retain their angular orientation
- Fixed an issue with the Steam Factory where it couldn't produce steam because of tanks were cleaned all the time when filling
- Fixed a bug when after exiting the Options game via the Esc button it was impossible to move the camera
- Fixed the bug of the absence at the initial stage of the game of some components for selection as stored in the building Warehouses (for example, Iron Ingot )
- Attempted to fix an issue where the Drilling Station was not responding to the auto-renewal percentage
- Fixed the problem of not being able to select Container (after deleting a building). Associated due to the presence of nearby buried containers
Changed files in this update