The Last World Playtest update for 4 July 2022

v0.0.687 (07/04/2022)

Last edited by Wendy

Changes:

  1. Now, when multiple scene props are destroyed, if you hover over the mouse cursor over a unit, then a line showing the queue will be created from the current prop
  2. Now the Local teleport platform will not rotate if the building has no connection with another Local teleport
  3. Localization and text, some edits
  4. Temporarily disabled Bloom effect (due to laser beam bug)
  5. Now holograms of buildings will not be created on resource deposits if there is no building Center

Corrected:

  1. Fixed the location of the text in the tooltip panel when deslocation
  2. Fixed an issue where buried containers would not retain their angular orientation
  3. Fixed an issue with the Steam Factory where it couldn't produce steam because of tanks were cleaned all the time when filling
  4. Fixed a bug when after exiting the Options game via the Esc button it was impossible to move the camera
  5. Fixed the bug of the absence at the initial stage of the game of some components for selection as stored in the building Warehouses (for example, Iron Ingot )
  6. Attempted to fix an issue where the Drilling Station was not responding to the auto-renewal percentage
  7. Fixed the problem of not being able to select Container (after deleting a building). Associated due to the presence of nearby buried containers
