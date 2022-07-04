- Nerfed the Hex mushroom damage a bit
- Fixed the Velocity Slash damage (it's actually good now)
- Buffed the Swordmasters Parry
- Fixed living projectile not working on Screw Sentinel
- Gave an animation to the Hyperbolic Host and also fixed an visual bug with the statue
- Fixed the oddities with sand in Corrupted Depths
- Protection parry has gotten it's invic state time more than doubles, it will however remove the ability to deflect projectiles
- Buffed the Mind Parry a bit, you get 2+ MP now with it per strike
- Increased the damage of Poison from 5 to 8
