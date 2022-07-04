 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 4 July 2022

0.4.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9056859 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Nerfed the Hex mushroom damage a bit
  • Fixed the Velocity Slash damage (it's actually good now)
  • Buffed the Swordmasters Parry
  • Fixed living projectile not working on Screw Sentinel
  • Gave an animation to the Hyperbolic Host and also fixed an visual bug with the statue
  • Fixed the oddities with sand in Corrupted Depths
  • Protection parry has gotten it's invic state time more than doubles, it will however remove the ability to deflect projectiles
  • Buffed the Mind Parry a bit, you get 2+ MP now with it per strike
  • Increased the damage of Poison from 5 to 8
