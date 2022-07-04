Alpha Branch Update 0.4.65

Bug Fixed
- Fixed a bug that makes you couldn’t collect honey from the Beehive box
- Fixed a bug that makes the game crash when you enter the Silkworm house
- Fixed a bug that makes Collection Manual doesn’t include Boiled Chrysanthemums Tea
- Fixed a bug that you couldn’t switch into Decorating Mode when you open the bag in the Pet System
- Fixed a bug that makes facilities disappear after you move them
- Fixed a bug that makes some names doesn’t change after you switch the language
- Fixed a bug that Master Hangu doesn’t unlock after you completed certain quests
- Fixed a bug that honey doesn’t include in Collection Manual
Optimization
- Add English and Japanese support for new content
- Improved the quality of English localization
Changed depots in test branch