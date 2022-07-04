 Skip to content

Immortal Life update for 4 July 2022

Alpha Branch Update 0.4.65

Bug Fixed

  • Fixed a bug that makes you couldn’t collect honey from the Beehive box
  • Fixed a bug that makes the game crash when you enter the Silkworm house
  • Fixed a bug that makes Collection Manual doesn’t include Boiled Chrysanthemums Tea
  • Fixed a bug that you couldn’t switch into Decorating Mode when you open the bag in the Pet System
  • Fixed a bug that makes facilities disappear after you move them
  • Fixed a bug that makes some names doesn’t change after you switch the language
  • Fixed a bug that Master Hangu doesn’t unlock after you completed certain quests
  • Fixed a bug that honey doesn’t include in Collection Manual

Optimization

  • Add English and Japanese support for new content
  • Improved the quality of English localization

