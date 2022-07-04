 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 4 July 2022

Update 1.48-9 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9055708 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Camera angle will be higher when entering building to accommodate better visibility

  • Camera will zoom out a little bit when sprinting or aiming down sight

  • Fixed a bug where player can't complete the stool sample quest

  • Player can no longer build a different furniture (with chests) after choosing the initial one

  • Added a chest for the couch/coffee table furniture option

