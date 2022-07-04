-
Camera angle will be higher when entering building to accommodate better visibility
Camera will zoom out a little bit when sprinting or aiming down sight
Fixed a bug where player can't complete the stool sample quest
Player can no longer build a different furniture (with chests) after choosing the initial one
Added a chest for the couch/coffee table furniture option
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 4 July 2022
Update 1.48-9 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update