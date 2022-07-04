- New Achievement "Hackerman" - Unlock your first Module
- Stacking of status effects has been given a "cap system" it will limit itself by a set source, so for ex. Weakness from Goblin Albedo's projectiles will not be able to stack up to 60s for ex like it happened to me while testing, but will be capped to itself or a different value, unless a new source will override that | By default Status effects are capped at 60s, statuses from Enemy sources are capped at their initial time *2
- Goblin Albedo's Weakness Pellets now deal 2.5 damage instead of 2 and have 1 armor penetration, since the Player's default defense is 2 (so the actual dmg would be 1.5)
- Damage dealt to Enemies floors out at 0.1 by default, so for ex. Minigun would still work on enemies with higher Defense but will be less effective
- Fixed melee weapons in Classic Mode
- Fixed empty Steam Leadearboards not showing proper "info"
- Fixed new Upgrade Menu backing into pause when Escaping and bugged out Blur
SSS222 Playtest update for 4 July 2022
Playtest Build 3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update