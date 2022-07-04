 Skip to content

Coronation update for 4 July 2022

Patch 0.21.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9055303 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Setting villagers' Hometowns no longer make them run off to their beds. Press F10 instead to check if they have their beds assigned to them.
  • Added Show Workplace and Show All Stats to people summary panel to allow easier viewing of stats.
  • Villager summaries are sorted with the lowest current hitpoints in ascending order.
  • Tenants can have their friends build in their rented plots too.

Fixes:

  • Friends not being able to access their friend's stockpiles.
  • Fixed an exploit where you could move forward and repeatedly press U to go through walls when the town is still reloading.
  • Items going missing after pressing O to combine loot bags.
