Patch 0.21.4

Changes:
- Setting villagers' Hometowns no longer make them run off to their beds. Press F10 instead to check if they have their beds assigned to them.
- Added Show Workplace and Show All Stats to people summary panel to allow easier viewing of stats.
- Villager summaries are sorted with the lowest current hitpoints in ascending order.
- Tenants can have their friends build in their rented plots too.
Fixes:
- Friends not being able to access their friend's stockpiles.
- Fixed an exploit where you could move forward and repeatedly press U to go through walls when the town is still reloading.
- Items going missing after pressing O to combine loot bags.
Changed files in this update