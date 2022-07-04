- Increased Tesla Coil Damage
- Increased Magnetic Retractor radius across all levels
- Fixed being able to play the intro animation twice
- Fixed mouse scroll wheel not scrolling some panels
- Fixed typo in Arctic Glacier stage description
- Improved item texts to not overlap when multiple items are picked up
- Improved controller navigation by defaulting to select installed slots first for expansions
- Improved early slot movement in upgrade panel to prevent unintended slot movement
- Improved time, level and Caverium text size in game
- Improved Sound FX for green and red crystals
Project Lazarus update for 4 July 2022
Alpha 2.10 Released!
