 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Lazarus update for 4 July 2022

Alpha 2.10 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9054400 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased Tesla Coil Damage
  • Increased Magnetic Retractor radius across all levels
  • Fixed being able to play the intro animation twice
  • Fixed mouse scroll wheel not scrolling some panels
  • Fixed typo in Arctic Glacier stage description
  • Improved item texts to not overlap when multiple items are picked up
  • Improved controller navigation by defaulting to select installed slots first for expansions
  • Improved early slot movement in upgrade panel to prevent unintended slot movement
  • Improved time, level and Caverium text size in game
  • Improved Sound FX for green and red crystals
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link