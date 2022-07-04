 Skip to content

Obscurity: Unknown Threat Playtest update for 4 July 2022

v 0.30

Share · View all patches · Build 9054294 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated molotov label and physics when dropped
  • Greatly boosted the power of shotguns in basic damage system
  • Gave Vanguard stance a crosshair for targeting the firemodes from the hip when aiming any weapon
  • Tank stance's health now scales based on number of living human threats
  • Adjusted deafen values on frag type explosives
  • Fixed Obscurity glowing on spawn
  • Fixed Ghost stance not making sounds when airborne / landing
  • Fixed Obscurity being able to stick to each other in the air
  • Lowered Meatshield stance chunk health
  • Made Obscurity rifle melee from the hip instead of firing
  • Fixed bolt stunner doing full damage when thrown
  • Fixed censor blob on extraction
  • Added light to extract effect
  • Improved capture zone visuals
  • Improved Armoury game mode with no weapon expiration, one weapon per capture, visual weapon preview, updated scoring
  • Fixed weapon pickup duplication bug
  • Improved ghillie strand visuals
  • Fixed some reload sounds not scaling with volume changes
  • Fixed a bug with inability to heal bleeding
  • Added more zones and Terminals to Paintball map
  • Added countdown beep to more modes
  • Created Bandana headgear
  • Added pre-round phase for round based modes
  • Extended recon phase in Incursion Elimination to 30sec
  • Fixed waist-camera spectator bug
  • Fixed null winner crediting Maze
  • Fixed particle systems not showing on loadout preview
  • Added visual effect to pull firemode
  • Created Ghillie Suit full outfit with a weight of 5
  • Improved Ghillie LODs for low graphics settings
  • Gave Sniper premade loadout the new Ghillie Suit
  • Made Traquiliser Pills more potent
  • Added texture to chest light
  • Reduced red laser cost to 50
  • Added Scare (hallucination) firemode
  • Hid RG7 projectile when empty
  • Updated lasers and tripwires to only allow planting where valid

Thanks Sam and Alther for your feedback!

