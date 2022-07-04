- Updated molotov label and physics when dropped
- Greatly boosted the power of shotguns in basic damage system
- Gave Vanguard stance a crosshair for targeting the firemodes from the hip when aiming any weapon
- Tank stance's health now scales based on number of living human threats
- Adjusted deafen values on frag type explosives
- Fixed Obscurity glowing on spawn
- Fixed Ghost stance not making sounds when airborne / landing
- Fixed Obscurity being able to stick to each other in the air
- Lowered Meatshield stance chunk health
- Made Obscurity rifle melee from the hip instead of firing
- Fixed bolt stunner doing full damage when thrown
- Fixed censor blob on extraction
- Added light to extract effect
- Improved capture zone visuals
- Improved Armoury game mode with no weapon expiration, one weapon per capture, visual weapon preview, updated scoring
- Fixed weapon pickup duplication bug
- Improved ghillie strand visuals
- Fixed some reload sounds not scaling with volume changes
- Fixed a bug with inability to heal bleeding
- Added more zones and Terminals to Paintball map
- Added countdown beep to more modes
- Created Bandana headgear
- Added pre-round phase for round based modes
- Extended recon phase in Incursion Elimination to 30sec
- Fixed waist-camera spectator bug
- Fixed null winner crediting Maze
- Fixed particle systems not showing on loadout preview
- Added visual effect to pull firemode
- Created Ghillie Suit full outfit with a weight of 5
- Improved Ghillie LODs for low graphics settings
- Gave Sniper premade loadout the new Ghillie Suit
- Made Traquiliser Pills more potent
- Added texture to chest light
- Reduced red laser cost to 50
- Added Scare (hallucination) firemode
- Hid RG7 projectile when empty
- Updated lasers and tripwires to only allow planting where valid
Thanks Sam and Alther for your feedback!
Changed files in this update