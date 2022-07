Share · View all patches · Build 9054275 · Last edited 4 July 2022 – 00:52:10 UTC by Wendy

B#1.09:

-Fixed water gap glitch

-Fixed bug where some preferences would not save

-Fixed bug that caused the block button not to trigger in some circumstances

-Fixed bug that caused some enemies to hit you after it had already been defeated

-Added mission prompt to tell you when you need to go back to town for key upgrades.