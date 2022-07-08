- The game's framerate is now capped to the Screen refresh rate (to prevent overheating at too-high framerates).
- Added clickable yes/no buttons to dialogs. (To override the default "Yes" and "No" texts in language packs, add the items "UI.Common.Yes" and "UI.Common.No")
- Slight tweaks to the first-person head bobbing effect.
- The objectives/stats screen which is shown after completing or failing a mission now displays the mission's name.
- Fixed a small typo in a readable.
Filcher update for 8 July 2022
1.0.2 is out!
