- Increased Phantasm ammo cost
- Increased Foamphase damage
- Reduced mine projectile hit radius slightly
- Increased Banshee health and move speed
- Adjusted Pillager impact drops to be less generous
- Fixed AI not taking splash damage risk into account when firing at an obstructed target
- Fixed Pillager impacts not removing mine ammo correctly
- Fixed an issue that cause Banshee enemies to have lower firerate than intended
Desecrators update for 4 July 2022
0.6.2a changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update