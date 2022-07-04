 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 4 July 2022

0.6.2a changelist

Share · View all patches · Build 9053807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased Phantasm ammo cost
  • Increased Foamphase damage
  • Reduced mine projectile hit radius slightly
  • Increased Banshee health and move speed
  • Adjusted Pillager impact drops to be less generous
  • Fixed AI not taking splash damage risk into account when firing at an obstructed target
  • Fixed Pillager impacts not removing mine ammo correctly
  • Fixed an issue that cause Banshee enemies to have lower firerate than intended
