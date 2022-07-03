- Added end of demo window
- Removed end of demo scene
- Added credit roll placeholder for end of demo
- Made spawn orb left/right work in game
- Separated Boss antenna spawn into left and right animations. Added left and right antenna idle animations.
- Added boss animation transform to stage 2
- Added new MG_SpineAnimation to easier control Spine animation layers at runtime
- Added scene trigger for hub room
- Started new end game hub room
- Added CutsceneSubtitles
- Added exploding ground prefab to Sinew
- Added Boss Stage 2: Spawnx2Antenna and AntennaIdle animations.
- Added dialogue typing sound
- Added more UI sounds to work with. Windows/Buttons
Out of Sight Playtest update for 3 July 2022
Change Log: 1006
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update