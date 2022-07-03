 Skip to content

Out of Sight Playtest update for 3 July 2022

Change Log: 1006

Build 9053725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added end of demo window
  • Removed end of demo scene
  • Added credit roll placeholder for end of demo
  • Made spawn orb left/right work in game
  • Separated Boss antenna spawn into left and right animations. Added left and right antenna idle animations.
  • Added boss animation transform to stage 2
  • Added new MG_SpineAnimation to easier control Spine animation layers at runtime
  • Added scene trigger for hub room
  • Started new end game hub room
  • Added CutsceneSubtitles
  • Added exploding ground prefab to Sinew
  • Added Boss Stage 2: Spawnx2Antenna and AntennaIdle animations.
  • Added dialogue typing sound
  • Added more UI sounds to work with. Windows/Buttons

