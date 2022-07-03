ADDITIONS:
- Country specific (not for everyone) icons in the tech tree panel.
- Polish icons for the store and tech tree panel.
- Units to Switzerland.
- Modified maps where Switzerland was present and added units there for them.
CHANGES:
- AI will no longer send money to ally that are not from the same ideology. This will prevent some weird exchange between the USSR sending Germany money…
- Reduced cost in manpower of barrage balloons from 2k to 0.5k.
- Clicking on the notification of a new tech researched will now open the research panel.
- Country with a neutral ideology (Switzerland, Sweden etc) are now cheaper to invite to your faction (50%).
FIXES:
- Upgrading/downgrading a unit would not refresh the manpower.
- Downgrading a unit that has less max HP would not update the current HP of the unit (frequent when downgrading to a garrison).
- AI sending money to other players when it didn’t need to.
- Supply depots were not updated on mobile.
- He-115 had 3 max ammo instead of 2.
- AI didn’t check if it had ammo or fuel left before doing an overrun and potentially losing its unit for nothing.
- HP breakdown was being shown if the HP of the unit were equal or superior to its max HP.
- Last turn summary could show negative numbers if you downgraded a unit (basically earning money).
Changed files in this update