Hex of Steel update for 3 July 2022

6.3.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
ADDITIONS:
  • Country specific (not for everyone) icons in the tech tree panel.
  • Polish icons for the store and tech tree panel.
  • Units to Switzerland.
  • Modified maps where Switzerland was present and added units there for them.
CHANGES:
  • AI will no longer send money to ally that are not from the same ideology. This will prevent some weird exchange between the USSR sending Germany money…
  • Reduced cost in manpower of barrage balloons from 2k to 0.5k.
  • Clicking on the notification of a new tech researched will now open the research panel.
  • Country with a neutral ideology (Switzerland, Sweden etc) are now cheaper to invite to your faction (50%).
FIXES:
  • Upgrading/downgrading a unit would not refresh the manpower.
  • Downgrading a unit that has less max HP would not update the current HP of the unit (frequent when downgrading to a garrison).
  • AI sending money to other players when it didn’t need to.
  • Supply depots were not updated on mobile.
  • He-115 had 3 max ammo instead of 2.
  • AI didn’t check if it had ammo or fuel left before doing an overrun and potentially losing its unit for nothing.
  • HP breakdown was being shown if the HP of the unit were equal or superior to its max HP.
  • Last turn summary could show negative numbers if you downgraded a unit (basically earning money).

