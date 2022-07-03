 Skip to content

The Ghost Ship update for 3 July 2022

General bug fixes and game improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following have been updated:

  • 3 achievements were unobtainable (Artifact Collector, Gopher, Nuns Cross), these have been rectified and you should be able to achieve these now.
  • Tree house collision issue, we've adjusted the trees so the branches no longer cause collision issues while you're inside the tree house
  • Forest Path is difficult to navigate due to poor lighting, I have added several more lanterns and increased brightness of the light they emit so the player can follow these easier back to the bar
  • Demon on the crates has been added to the save, once saved it won't repeat this jump scare
