General bug fixes and game improvements

The following have been updated:
- 3 achievements were unobtainable (Artifact Collector, Gopher, Nuns Cross), these have been rectified and you should be able to achieve these now.
- Tree house collision issue, we've adjusted the trees so the branches no longer cause collision issues while you're inside the tree house
- Forest Path is difficult to navigate due to poor lighting, I have added several more lanterns and increased brightness of the light they emit so the player can follow these easier back to the bar
- Demon on the crates has been added to the save, once saved it won't repeat this jump scare
